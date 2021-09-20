Piers Morgan shares grim Long Covid symptoms. Sadly, Piers is still struggling months after having had the coronavirus.

The former Good Morning Britain host has shared that he is still battling long COVID. He has a symptom of long COVID that many other people are suffering from too. His sense of taste has not yet fully returned.

Piers has revealed that he cannot taste alcohol. Piers hit out at tabloid reports that claimed he had headed out last week and had enjoyed a “boozy night” out.

Piers commented: “Boozy? I only had one pint.. and couldn’t taste it”

It appears that Piers is not the only person who cannot taste much after having COVID, and one Twitter user backed him up and said: “I have a bunch of colleagues in the UK who are double jabbed and got Delta over the summer. Most of them still can’t taste or smell anything. And they keep coughing that small cough like they are 80 year old life-long smokers. Funny really. I’m just happy they did not die really.”

One social media user encouraged Piers by saying how good the next beer would taste, when his sense of taste returns. The user said: “Look forward to the next one then…and when the taste returns, it will be delicious!”

One Piers fan believes that not being able to taste beer is not the worst thing in the world and said: “Still can’t smell or taste oh my! Mind you I would probably not mind if it was beer, ghastly stuff especially the smell. But I would get very cross if I couldn’t taste my first cup of tea in the morning! Congrats on the new job”

Another fan shared their experiences and said: “It will be glorious when the taste comes back. I speak from experience. Been back a fortnight and the novelty still hasn’t wore off.”

