Mum fumes as brother-in-law bans children from his wedding but allows dogs

Mum fumes as brother-in-law bans children from his wedding but allows guests to bring their dogs. One mum took to a mum’s forum to ask if she was being unreasonable for battling her brother-in-law over his wish to not have children at his own wedding.

The mum was left extremely angry after her brother-in-law excluded his own nephew, but actively encouraged guests to bring along their pet dogs, according to Birmingham Live.

The mum spoke out on the Mumsnet’s Am I Being Unreasonable forum and said: “For some background information, we were not on speaking terms with my in-laws for a couple of years for various reasons, until we announced that we were expecting our first child (their first grandchild and nephew), who arrived in April,”

“Since then we have all made effort and met a few times, and all has seemed pleasant,”

“They will have therefore known that [darling son] would be seven months old at the time of their wedding in December, and thus too young to be apart from us for three days (they are hosting their wedding on the South Coast, whilst we live in the Midlands and don’t have a car).

“We were therefore very surprised (and disappointed) when our son was not included on the invitation, and their event website confirmed that children are not invited, yet they have said that guests are welcome to bring their dogs!”

Her husband even tackled his brother over the issue and explained how their son was still breastfeeding and needed to stay with the family. A reply soon came back to say that children, including the nephew were still not invited to the wedding.

The mum added: “To say we are stunned is an understatement, to say that dogs are welcome but his own nephew isn’t!

“We are now facing two choices, we either decline to go at all, or try to speak to my [parents-in-law].”

