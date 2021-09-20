FOUR things to do on the Costa del Sol over the coming months with plenty of top-class musical entertainment.

Flamenco Festival

THE traditional Torremolinos Flamenco Festival closes the summer program in the municipality.

Having been postponed due to the pandemic in 2020, the festival will take place on Saturday, September 25 in the bullring from 9.30pm with tickets costing €15 at https://bcleverapp.com or on the day at the bullring box office.

The Council which is sponsoring the event commented that despite the lifting of the restrictions for shows decreed by the Junta de Andalucia, it will limit capacity and maintain all security measures.

This evening will feature a number great young flamenco figures who are emerging as musicians to be enjoyed and recognised.

Charity night

THERE will be a very pleasant charity evening to support Lauro Dog Rescue charity from 6.30pm this Saturday September 25 at the Lauro Bowls Club in Alhaurín de la Torre.

Situated in the grounds of Lauro Golf Resort, the event promises to be great fun with entertainment from Carter and Toalzer, as well as The Phoenix Singers and entry costs €12 per person and includes a ploughman’s platter.

Reservations must be made in advance by phone or WhatsApp 633 495 214 or 673 405 666 with an email option to [email protected].

Echoes of Greatness

THEY may not make music like they used to but you can still hear the music that gripped the world at Teatro Las Lagunas on the Mijas Costa on two Saturdays in October.

First up on October 9 will be Echoes of the Beatles who as you would expect perform many of the Fab Four’s top number.

On the following Saturday, Paul Maxwel (Mr Piano) brings his much-applauded Elton John Experience to Las Lagunas in what has already proved to be a great show.

Tickets for both events cost €15 in advance via usual booking agencies or €20 on the night via usual booking agencies.

