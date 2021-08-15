ORIGINALLY planned to take place in May, the Paul Maxwel tribute to Elton John at the Marbella Arena was postponed until August 21.

The ‘Piano Man’ had been planning this very special celebration of the work of Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin which is now finally coming to fruition.

It’s not been a yellow brick road but now he is to make the stage at the Marbella Arena Bullring in Nueva Andalucia his own as he performs his celebration of the work of Sir Elton backed by a six-piece band and the Malaga Symphony Orchestra.

Don’t expect Paul to come on stage with huge glasses, platform boots and feathers as this isn’t a tribute but a celebration of one of his favourite performers and many have compared his voice to that of Sir Elton, but he is a musician and performer in his own right and has created some new arrangements to suit his style.

The show will start at 10pm on Saturday August 21 with tickets costing from €27 to €67 and can be obtained online via the https://marbellaarena.com/ but be aware that due to continued pandemic regulations even though the arena is large, the number of tickets available is restricted.

Paul intends this to be the first of a number of similar concerts to be played around Europe and even if you can’t get to see the real thing, then this promises to be an exceptional night to remember.

