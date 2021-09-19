La Palma evacuates dependent people due to risk of volcanic eruption

La Palma evacuates dependent people and farm animals due to the risk of volcanic eruption. These evacuations are being called to allow the authorities to gain essential time if a mass evacuation is called.

The authorities on La Palma have reported that paths and forest tracks on the Canary Island have been closed. They have also suspended small game hunting across towns affected by the potential risk of volcanic explosion. The authorities have closed forest tracks and trails in El Paso, Los Llanos de Aridane, Fuencaliente and Villa de Mazo.

The decision has also been made to suspend small game hunting in El Paso, Los Llanos de Aridane, Fuencaliente, Tazacorte and Villa de Mazo.

Various areas have been closed due to the risk of volcanic eruption. As a precautionary measure the Refugio del Pilar Recreational Area and the Caños de Fuego Centre have been closed. Authorities have also prohibited access to the rest of the caves in the area.

Many people are scared at the thought of a possible volcanic eruption on La Palma and according to experts an eruption could be seen soon. The authorities have now declared a yellow alert, and in the space only a few days over 4,500 earthquakes have been detected.

Evacuation of dependents and farm animals has been called in a bid to aid any possible mass evacuation at a later date.

According to experts if the volcano explodes the magma could rise through new cracks in order to make a new volcano rather than the magma coming out of an existing one.

Residents in La Palma have been advised to have a suitcase packed with only their most essential and personal items. So far both football fields and pavilions have been set up as information points.

