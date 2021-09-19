Only Fools and Horses star John Challis dies at 79

Only Fools and Horses star John Challis dies at 79 Credit: Twitter

Only Fools and Horses star John Challis dies at 79, after fighting a long battle with cancer.

Tragically John Challis has died at the age of 79. The actor was best known for his role as second-hand car dealer Terrance ‘Boycie’ Boyce, in Only Fools and Horses. Challis is said to have died “peacefully in his sleep, after a long battle with cancer”.

Challis’ family released the news of the sad death today Sunday, September 19. They said: “It is with heavy hearts that we bring you such sad news.

“Our dear friend and yours, John Challis, has died peacefully in his sleep, after a long battle with cancer.

“He will always be loved for being ‘Boycie’ and leaves a great legacy of work that will continue to bring pleasure and smiles for many years to come.”

The family have asked people to respect their privacy and said: “Please respect the privacy of John’s family and friends at this difficult time, and be assured that in the future there will be an occasion to celebrate John’s life – when everyone will be welcome to come along.”


