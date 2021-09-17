QATAR is a major investor in Spain said Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno during a recent visit to the Middle East country and met with its Deputy Prime Minister.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said that Spain was one of Qatar’s important partners in the investment and commerce fields.

He confirmed that he agreed with the Spanish minister to enhance that partnership and praised the vision of the Spanish government regarding economic transformation in Spain, saying that Qatar looks forward to being part of that transformation and a supporter of it.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



For his part, the Spanish Foreign Minister stressed his country’s pride in the strong relations with Qatar, noting that Qatar is one of the most influential investors in Spain.

Much of their time was taken up in discussions concerning the aftermath of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and both sides confirmed their commitment to continuing to help support the rights of the Afghani people.

It emerged that following the withdrawal from Kabul airport that Qatar sent a technical team to achieve the minimum required to operate the airport and transport passengers through commercial flights.

Negotiations on operating the airport are still ongoing, but there needs to be a clear agreement with all parties on who will be in charge of the different aspects related to operating the airport like the technical and security sides.

Thank you for reading ‘Qatar is a major investor in Spain said Spanish Foreign Minister’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.