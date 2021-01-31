Qatar Investments in Spain Worth 21 Billion Euro

QATAR has invested €21 billion in Spain over recent years according to the Gulf State’s ambassador to Madrid, mainly in the property, sport, and energy sectors.

Speaking at an online webinar between the Qatari Businessman’s Association (QIA) and other officials, the Gulf State’s ambassador to Madrid Abdullah Bin Ibrahim al-Hamar announced that Qatar had splashed €21 billion on investments in Spain.

The large figure is primarily spread between the real estate, sports, and energy markets. Wealthy Qatari businessmen have muscled into Spain’s lucrative luxury property market as well as buying stakes in several high-profile sports teams. The Qatari Investment Authority (QIA) is currently the second-highest stakeholder in the Spanish stock exchange.

Meanwhile, there are currently 170 Spanish companies operating in Qatar – mainly in the fields of renewable energy and resources. Ambassador al-Hamar said that the Gulf State’s Madrid embassy was committed to strengthening ties with Spain, while Spain’s ambassador to Qatar Belen Alfaro Hernandez said that the microstate offered a “welcoming business environment” to Spanish companies.

She also emphasised the success of Spanish companies in implementing several projects in the areas of technology, innovation, and digitisation, as well as product quality, which Qatar could benefit from as it attempts to steer its economy away from oil dependency.

