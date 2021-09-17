Madrid opens first capsule room hotel. Many people may feel like the capsule hotel rooms are something out of a futuristic movie, but they are very common across Japan.

Visitors to Spain’s Madrid can now take advantage of a unique hostel that offers guests the possibility of spending the night in a capsule. Madrid’s Oxygen hostel is the first capsule hotel in Madrid, but not the first in Spain. They offer the type of accommodation that can be found in Japan.

The rooms are very small but have affordable prices and are well-equipped.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The new low-cost hotel aims to offer customers a unique stay in the Spanish capital. According to the hostel their guests will receive a “unique experience” as they spend a restful night in a “futuristic and comfortable” capsule.

The hostel has a grand total of 22 capsules and is located at 19 Rafael del Riego Street. The hostel does not only offer single person capsules, they also offer double capsules too. According to the hotel 12 of their capsules are for single occupants.

All the capsules are well-equipped and have individual bathrooms and are available starting at only 20 euros each night.

They also come with Wi-Fi and air conditioning too, and apparently you can even work inside them. While the hostel does not allow pets it does boast facilities such as a lounge and a kitchen which guests can share. The hostel also offers excursions to tourists and has a 24-hour reception.

According to La Vanguardia, “The best thing about the Oxygen Hostel is its location, close to Atocha station, 600 metres from the Reina Sofia Museum, and just over a kilometre from the Prado Museum, among other attractions in central Madrid.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.