Food alert issued in Spain for a popular cheese

A food alert has been issued in Spain for a popular cheese. The affected batch should not be consumed after listeria was detected.

The Regional Ministry of Health and Families has reported that Listeria monocytogenes has been detected in a batch of fresh goat’s and cow’s milk cheese from the company Quesos Los Vázquez S.L. The batch was distributed in Spain’s Seville, Cadiz and Huelva.

According to the company from Castilleja del Campo (Seville) listeria was detected in a 250-gram package of the cheese with an expiry date of 07.10.21. They have launched the protocol for the withdrawal of the product, and they have notified their customers.

Anyone who has consumed this product and has presented symptoms compatible with listeriosis such as vomiting, diarrhoea or fever, should head to their health centre.

The Regional Minister for Health and Families, Jesus Aguirre commented that: “Within the epidemiological surveillance system and the company’s own self-monitoring, a batch of fresh cow’s and sheep’s cheese has been detected, which expires on 2 October, of 250 grams of cow’s and sheep’s cheese, a single batch, which has been sold in Huelva, Seville and Cadiz in certain towns,”

He explained that the affected batches have been removed from store shelves but added that: “if there has been any purchase, to refrain from consuming it and return it to the point of purchase”.

“All this is carried out as part of the normal control and epidemiological surveillance activities carried out by the Regional Ministry of Health.”

The Directorate-General for Public Health and Pharmaceutical Organisation said that the product was distributed in the Cadiz province in the towns of La Algaida, Algeciras, Los Barrios, Cádiz, Los Caños de Meca, Chiclana de la Frontera, Chipiona, Conil de la Frontera, Estación Férrea de San Roque, Guadalcacín, Jerez de la Frontera, La Línea de la Concepción, El Palmar de Troya, Palmones, El Puerto de Santa María, Puerto Real, San Fernando, San Roque, Sanlúcar de Barrameda, Vejer de la Frontera and Zahora.

In the Huelva province the product was distributed in the towns of Aljaraque, La Antilla, Ayamonte, Beas, Cartaya, Gibraleón, Isla Antilla, Isla Canela, Isla Cristina, Lepe, Moguer, El Rompido and Trigueros.

In the province of Seville, it was distributed in the towns of Las Cabezas de San Juan, El Coronil and El Cuervo.

