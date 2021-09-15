Queen leads tributes to Prince Harry on his 37th birthday.

The Queen has led birthday wishes to Prince Harry on his 37th birthday while sharing a selection of photos highlighting her grandson’s charity efforts while he was a working royal.

The Duke of Sussex, who has quit royal duties and is currently living in a €13m mansion in California with his wife and two children, also received birthday greetings from the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince Charles shared some poignant throwback photos with his younger son, amid a rift that Harry made public during his bombshell interview with Oprah.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton kept their message simple, posting a solo portrait of the Duke with the caption: ‘Happy birthday Prince Harry,’ and a red balloon emoji.

The last key royals to publicly wish the Duke a happy birthday this morning have been Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The tweet released by Clarence House, just minutes after the ones posted by Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, read: “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!”

