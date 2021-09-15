Thomas Markle receives offers from lawyers to sue Harry and Meghan

Thomas Markle said he received offers from lawyers to sue Prince Harry and his estranged daughter, Meghan.

Speaking to Australian TV on Wednesday, September, 15, live from his home in Mexico, Thomas Markle shared his views on his daughter Meghan, son-in-law Harry and their two children.

Mr Markle, 77, has never met Prince Harry nor Archie and Lili as he has been estranged from his daughter Meghan Markle long before she got married to the Duke of Sussex.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Live on Channel 7’s breakfast show Sunrise for around 15 minutes, he said he is quite worried about his grandchildren Archie, 2, and Lilibet, three months old.

“I think they are being deprived of seeing all their grandparents and I think they are being deprived of seeing all their relatives and I think that’s terribly unfair to them.”

Meghan’s father went on to accuse his daughter of having an “attitude”, and mentioned that the only family member who had regular access to the children currently was Meghan’s mother and his ex-wife, Doria Ragland.

When the interviewer asked if he would consider legal action to see the children, he said:

‘I’ve had offers from several lawyers – pro-bono – because we do have the right to sue to see our grandchildren. But to me, that’s like trying to descend into a game and using them like pawns and I won’t sue to see them because I just think that’s using them and it’s not what I plan to do.

“They shouldn’t be used, they are just babies. So no, I will wait,” he said.

Archie’s legal grandfather went on to explain that he would prefer to see his daughter and her family safe in the UK rather than California where the Sussexes are living now.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.