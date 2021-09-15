Nicki Minaj hits out at ‘ugly’ Piers Morgan as he criticises her vaccine tweets. Minaj even went so far as to call him a clown and a “stupid piece of s***” after he hit out at the star for “peddling lies” regarding the coronavirus.

On Monday, September 13, Minaj claimed that a friend of her cousin had ended up being impotent after having had a coronavirus vaccine which had caused his testicles to become “swollen”.

Both Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chris Whitty hit back at the star during the coronavirus press conference on Tuesday, September 14. Whitty even said that Minaj should be “ashamed” of promoting misinformation to her followers.

Piers took to Twitter and said: “Professor Whitty beefing with the ghastly @NICKIMINAJ (one of the rudest little madams I’ve ever met) is not the breaking news that I expected today – but it’s most welcome,”

He also said that Minaj was “peddling lies that will cost lives”.

Minaj hit back and said: “Sir I’ve never met you. I know… we all look alike. ‘Rudest little madam’. I like it. Has a special ring to it. Thanks Pierce [sic]. Love the accent. I’d love to come chat. Scones. Tea. Clown nose & big red shoes for you. Lmk babe.”

Piers went on to claim that the star had met him previously and turned down a photo opportunity with his children.

Minaj claimed this was false and said: “Stop f***ng lying. I never turn [sic] down pics with kids. If a middle person told you that, they were out of line. don’t blame me you stupid piece of s***.”

She added: “He gon make me go live. Chiiiiileeee. Does he have an ig. I wanna go live with him. ENOUGH UGLY!”

She made a blunder with the last tweet though and tagged the wrong Twitter user who was left rather bemused.

