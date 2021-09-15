ITV, Sky, and Channel 4 unite to promote the Daily Mile and transform children’s health.

ITV, STV, Sky, and Channel 4 have joined together to promote the daily mile and the physical and mental health benefits that it brings to children. The campaign comes as part of a £10 million commitment from broadcasters which aims to help children improve their physical and mental health.

The initiative has been extremely effective at getting children back into fitness after school closures caused by the coronavirus.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to ITV: “The Daily Mile is inclusive and accessible to all. It encourages children to run, jog, wheel or walk at their own pace outdoors for 15 minutes every day, has also been proven to improve concentration and attainment in class.”

Annabel Barratt, ITV’s Senior Manager of Social Purpose explained how the program boosts children’s mental well-being and said: “We’re incredibly proud of the success of our partnership with the Daily Mile so far. After the last school year was so difficult, ITV wants to use our platform and reach to encourage more healthy choices, and we’re so pleased Sky and Channel 4 are on board too. We know The Daily Mile boosts children’s mental wellbeing, concentration and self-esteem as well as their physical health so we’re excited to be helping as many schools as possible take part”

The daily mile was founded by Elaine Wyllie MBE. “Thank you to ITV, STV, Sky, Channel 4. Their help to raise awareness of the benefits of The Daily Mile is so important. It’s been brilliant to see children returning to school and back to The Daily Mile. They are all having fun together outdoors and staying fit in a way that comes naturally to them. We want to help schools as they do a great job of supporting children to be happier and more physically active – this has never been as important as it is now” said Elaine.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.