Body of father who murdered his two-year-old son discovered hanged in Barcelona

The body of the father who murdered his two-year-old son has reportedly been discovered in a wooded area of Barcelona.

The discovery the body was made by the Mossos d’Esquadra in a wooded area near Barcelona’s El Prat airport. Shockingly the father had murdered his own two-year-old son in late August.

According to La Sexta, the body of Martin Ezequiel was discovered hanged and lifeless. The father had not left any note behind.

At the moment though official confirmation of the identity has not been confirmed. The identity needs to be confirmed by fingerprints and other means too. The boy’s mother was being informed of the death.

The discovery comes over 20 days after Ezequiel made his escape, and his son’s murder is still being investigated by officers.

Ezequiel was caught on camera at the Barcelona hotel where the young boy’s body was tragically discovered.

Cameras located at the hotel showed how the father had managed to jump a rooftop fence in his bid to escape. Witnesses at the hotel had reported hearing “something falling and someone running around the room”.

Sources involved in the investigation believe that Ezequiel had planned the murder of his son as he had left a note for his ex-partner who was the mother of the child. In the note he warned what he intended to do. He also committed his horrific crime at the hotel where the pair had celebrated their wedding.

