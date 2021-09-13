Meghan and Harry’s bombshell TV interview with Oprah loses at Emmys. The award went instead to Stanley Tucci.

Many people have been surprised by the Emmys, after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview lost out at the award ceremony. Many people had expected the show to win the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special category award but Stanley Tucci and his series on Italian cuisine won out in the end.

According to CBS in the first three days after its release the Oprah interview was seen by over 49 million people.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Tucci’s show on CNN called ‘Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy’ had delighted viewers as it talked about the cuisine, culture and history of Italy.

Earlier this month Tucci to revealed that he had recently beaten cancer. He did not make an appearance at the award ceremony which was hosted in Los Angeles. The star had instead made a pre-recorded speech.

It is expected that next month Tucci’s next book ‘Taste: My Life Through Food’ will be released. This will not be his first cookbook, and it is sure to delight.

Journalist Peter Ford commented on Meghan and Harry missing out on the Emmy and said: “No Emmy for the Meghan and Harry moan to Oprah special.”

Many Emmy fans took to Twitter to comment on the results and one said: “‘Three Random Celebrities Whining’ just couldn’t win.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.