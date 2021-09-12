Prince Andrew ‘brazenly’ held shooting party before sex assault hearing

Prince Andrew ‘brazenly’ held a shooting party before the sex assault hearing took place in New York.

PRINCE ANDREW ‘brazenly’ held a shooting party yesterday (Saturday, September, 11) after court papers were served on him and just days before the court hearing in New York over the sexual assault claims that have been levelled against him.

Photographs show the Duke of York hosting a private shooting party with a bunch of select guests at the Queen’s private 550-acre Balmoral estate and continued as commemorations took place at a memorial garden in Grosvenor Square, London, where a private service of remembrance was held, organised by a 9/11 support group for victims’ families and attended by the Queen and other dignitaries.

Those thought to have been included in the shoot are the Crown Prince of Bahrain, 51, who is linked to human rights abuses in his home country.

The shooting party comes despite the legal challenge facing Andrew which takes place in New York on Monday. This week Virginia Giuffre’s lawyers said they have now secured the testimony of two key witnesses who say they saw Andrew with her on two separate occasions.

If these accusations prove to be true, they would completely destroy Andrew’s account of any meetings- the Prince stated in a disastrous Newsnight interview in 2019 that he had “no recollection” of meeting Ms Giuffre.

“This is so brazen it is unbelievable. Prince Andrew is carrying on like nothing has happened and as if he hasn’t got a care in the world.

“It has been bad enough that he appears to have been seeking refuge at Balmoral, where the Queen is trying to have quiet time after a tough year, but to host a shooting party, with some dubious guests shows disrespect to the monarchy. And it is also tone-deaf as if he does not care about what is going on with the legal case,” one royal source said last night.

Lawyers for Prince Andrew claim civil lawsuit court papers were NOT properly served

Gary Bloxsome, the Duke’s solicitor, claimed that the manner in which the papers were served was not correct, and the legal team is reportedly planning to boycott the first hearing of the case which is scheduled in a conference call for 9 pm British time next Monday, September 13, and they also claimed in a legal filing that a document signed in 2009 by Ms Roberts Giuffre could make her action invalid, hoping the have the case thrown out of court on a technicality, claims a report by The Daily Mail.

