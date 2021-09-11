Lawyers for Prince Andrew claim civil lawsuit court papers were NOT properly served

PRINCE ANDREW’S lawyers have claimed that the Virginia Roberts Giuffre civil lawsuit documents were not served properly

Legal documents in the alleged rape and sexual assault civil lawsuit brought against Prince Andrew by Virginia Roberts Giuffre have finally been served to him, after Cesar Augusto Sepulveda, a ‘corporate investigator and process server’, based in London, managed to get the US court documents served, reportedly handed personally to the Duke’s chief of security at his Windsor home on August 27.

A new affidavit was apparently lodged in New York yesterday, which records how Mr Sepulveda went about the process of serving the papers, having visited Prince Andrew’s mansion, the Royal Lodge in Windsor, for the first time on August 12, where he was allegedly told by Metropolitan Police officers guarding the gate that they were unable to get in contact with anybody inside, and that they were under instruction not to allow anybody into the grounds who might be there to serve the Duke with papers.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



They also told the investigator that they were not able to pass any paperwork on to the Prince, but upon returning again on August 27, Mr Sepulveda was apparently told that he could now leave the documents and that they would be passed on, and as is required under civil procedure rules by the Supreme Court of England and Wales, the serving has been since been ratified.

Last night though it is reported that Gary Bloxsome, the Duke’s solicitor, claimed that the manner in which the papers were served was not correct, and the legal team is reportedly planning to boycott the first hearing of the case which is scheduled in a conference call for 9pm British time next Monday, September 13, and they also claimed in a legal filing that a document signed in 2009 by Ms Roberts Giuffre could make her action invalid, hoping the have the case thrown out of court on a technicality, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.