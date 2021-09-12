Ant & Dec brand Piers Morgan a ‘creepy stalker’ over Ronaldo tweet.

Ant and Dec have reportedly called Piers Morgan a ‘creepy stalker’ after he hit out at them on Twitter. The pair beat Piers at the National Television Awards.

Before the awards ceremony on Thursday Piers claimed that the pair were panicking that they would not win the Best Presenter award. The pair had taken to Twitter and added a voting link in a bid to get their many followers to help out.

Piers later claimed that they were cheating as it should not be possible for two people to win a Best Presenter award.

On Saturday Dec watched Newcastle United fight it out with Manchester United and took to Twitter and said: “Anybody know if there’s any football on today? Haven’t heard it mentioned”

Piers quickly commented and even tagged Cristiano Ronaldo in. Piers said: “Bury them please @Cristiano ”

Piers got an amusing response from Ant and Dec’s Twitter account which said: “Leave us alone you creepy stalker. Get a life.”

The response though seemed to amuse Piers, who replied with a laughing emoji.

Ant and Dec’s fans joined in the fun and one commented saying: “At least you’ve won 20 more NTAs for Best Presenter than he has.”

Another fan said: “To be fair @antanddec you have to admit the attention from @piersmorgan right now is hilarious hes just jealous he didnt get any award for walking off and if @GMB missed him that much they would have helped him get an award at NTA LOL.”

