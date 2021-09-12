Body of firefighter claimed by the Sierra Bermeja fire returns to Almeria, as the family prepare for an intimate funeral.

Sources from the Delegation of the Andalucian Regional Government in Almeria have confirmed to Europa Press that the deceased firefighter’s body has now been returned to Almeria. The body is said to have arrived on Saturday afternoon.

The government have said that the family are preparing for “an intimate funeral”.

The government added that: “The family and people close to him do not wish to give details of the location of where the burial will take place.”

The fire which claimed the firefighter’s life began on Wednesday night in the Sierra Bermeja. Emergency services 112 received over 140 calls alerting them to the fire which has now caused hundreds of people to be evacuated to safety.

The deceased firefighter had six years of experience and belonged to the Infoca AE214 fire station in Almeria.

Juanma Moreno, the president of the Junta de Andalucia, has spoken about the shocking fire and said: “everything points to the fact that this fire was arson”.

“Today the fire brigade has told us that in the two outbreaks the same method was used, two small piles of leaf litter and on top of that, wood and lit with a lighter. It means that if the two methods are the same, everything points, although there will have to be an investigation, that this fire has been intentional.”

