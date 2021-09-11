Spain moves out of ‘high risk’ level as the incidence rate continues to fall

Spain moves out of the ‘high risk’ level as incidence rates continue to fall across the country.

September has arrived and finally, after more than two months of anxious waiting and a few more million vaccinations, Spain is once again at the “medium risk” level in terms of the transmission of the coronavirus.

Spain is now very close to reaching the goal set by the World Health Organization (WHO) last May in which it was recommended to place this indicator below 5% to consider that a country had the pandemic within levels considered as controllable.

According to the latest recent Health Ministry report, the 14-day cumulative number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants now stands at a very promising 140.43, having fallen below the high-risk level of 150 for the first time since July 1.

The fifth wave of the pandemic in Spain continues to subside, leaving the country in a seldom-seen situation over the past year: just 70 of the last 365 days have been outside of the high or very high risk of infections, during two short periods at the beginning and the end of the spring, which was either side of the fourth wave.

It is od course worth remembering that these figures- the incidence rates- only refer to the likelihood of transmission.

To accurately calculate the country-wide risk, each region or community must be taken into account, as well as the cumulative incidence, other transmission indicators and statistics such as hospital and intensive care unit (ICU) occupation levels must be taken into consideration.

On a national level, the figures are also at medium risk in terms of the ICUs, with less than 14% occupation by Covid-19 patients, and low in regular wards, with less than 5% occupation.

