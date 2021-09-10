Spain’s La Liga moves into the digital age with football collector cards

John Smith
SPAIN’S La Liga moves into the digital age with football collector cards which can only be obtained and kept online.

For decades, companies around the world have been making fortunes out of the production of collector cards depicting famous sportsmen.

In the UK and Europe, the most popular have been footballers whilst in the USA it’s baseball and American football which are the most in demand and some rare cards have fetched significant amounts in the collector market.

Now it’s time to move into the digital age and Spain is leading the way as La Liga has entered into an agreement with French fantasy football company Sorare to allow collectors and fans to build digital card collections online using the firms blockchain-powered platform.

These are described as collectible digital assets created in small quantities, whose ownership is verifiable through blockchain technology.

Under the agreement, fans will be able to trade the cards of players for Spanish top and second-tier league clubs, according to a La Liga press release.


Part of the money earned will be distributed to clubs in Spain and La Liga is the first major national league to agree to sign up with the company which is reportedly backed by two well-known Spanish players Gerard Pique of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann.

Having received some $50 million (€42 million) from investors earlier this year, Sorare hopes to recruit the world’s top 20 soccer leagues by the end of 2022.

