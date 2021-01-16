RARE ‘Mona Lisa’ Of Baseball Cards Sells For $5.2 million, the highest price ever paid for a baseball card



A rare baseball card featuring 1950s baseball legend Mickey Mantle has been purchased by “Billionaire Boys Club” actor and entrepreneur Rob Gough, for a record-breaking $5.2m (£3.8m), the highest amount ever paid for a baseball card, as confirmed on Thursday, January 14, by broker PWCC Marketplace.

Gough issued a statement saying, “I always dreamt of owning a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle since I was a kid collecting cards. It’s the Mona Lisa of sports cards, and I’ve been searching for this high graded example, talking to industry experts, dealers, auction houses, friends and I’m ecstatic that I’m now the proud owner of this iconic card”.

Director of business development at PWCC Marketplace, Jesse Craig, explained just how unique and rare this card was, saying, “Based on our research, this is the nicest looking 1952 Topps Mantle PSA 9 in existence”.

The previous highest price paid for a baseball card was in the Summer of 2020 when a collector paid $3.93m (£2.9m) for a Mike Trout rookie card at an auction, which at the time was described as the ‘Holy grail’ of sports cards by Chris Ivy, the director of sports auctions for Heritage Auctions.

