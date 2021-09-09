Over 400 people evacuated due to fire in Malaga’s Sierra Bermeja

Over 400 people have been evacuated due to a fire in Malaga’s Sierra Bermeja. Early on Thursday morning, September 9, the level 1 of the Emergency Plan for Forest Fires was activated.

The shocking fire began shortly before 22:00 on Wednesday and so far the Sierra Bermeja mountain range has been affected along with other municipalities in Malaga. This includes Estepona, Jubrique and Genalguacil. The weather conditions have made the situation more serious, and so far over 400 people have been evacuated.

According to the 112 emergency services of the 400 people who were evacuated, around 15 people are currently being looked after in the Carmen pavilion in Estepona. Preventative measures have been carried out in the areas of Forest Hill and in the nucleus of Las Abejeras, along with a petrol station in Estepona which is located on the AP-7.

The fire was still active on Thursday morning and around 200 Plan Infoca personnel were fighting the blaze along with 10 fire engines. It is expected that this morning additional help will arrive in the form of two amphibious planes, a coordination plane, three super Puma helicopters and two Kamov helicopters.

Due to the scale of the fire the Government Delegate of the Junta de Andalucia, Patricia Navarro, made the decision to activate level 1 of the Emergency Plan for Forest Fires at shortly after 3:30 am this morning.

At this moment in time the cause of the fire is not yet known.

In other fire -related news, North Macedonia hospital fire kills at least 10 people. The Hospital was being used to treat people who were suffering from the coronavirus.

According to reports firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in less than an hour after it started. The fire had broken out on Wednesday night at around 19:00 GMT.

Sadly, a thick cloud of black smoke could be seen rising in the air near the facility which is located in Tetovo in North Macedonia. At the moment at least 10 people are thought to have died, but Health Minister Venko Filipce has said that more casualties could not be ruled out.

