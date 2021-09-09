North Macedonia hospital fire kills at least 10 people. The Hospital was being used to treat people who were suffering from the coronavirus.

According to reports firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in less than an hour after it started. The fire had broken out on Wednesday night at around 19:00 GMT.

Sadly, a thick cloud of black smoke could be seen rising in the air near the facility which is located in Tetovo in North Macedonia. At the moment at least 10 people are thought to have died, but Health Minister Venko Filipce has said that more casualties could not be ruled out.

Filipce took to Twitter to speak about the fire and said: “This is a very sad day.” He went on to explain how multiple patients had been “urgently transported” to another hospital which is located in Skopje.

Filipce has described the fire as a “terrible accident” but it is believed that the fire broke out after an explosion.

Filipce added: “Doctors are fighting for the lives of the injured.”

According to reports Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said that the fire broke out after an explosion and that an investigation has been started. He took to social media and commented that: “This is a truly tragic event,”

He added “The cause of the fire will be determined.”

