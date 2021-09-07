Tiger King zookeeper Erik Cowie reportedly found dead aged 53

ERIK COWIE, the zookeeper for Tiger King Joe Exotic has reportedly been found ‘face down’ in his New York apartment

Erik Cowie, who was the zookeeper that appeared in the Netflix series working for Tiger King Joe Exotic, has reportedly been found dead in his New York apartment today, Tuesday, September 7, according to TMZ, who say he was found face down in a bedroom by a friend.

Sources of TMZ allegedly told them that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his apparent death, with no drugs being found in the apartment, although as is standard procedure, a toxicology test will still need to be carried out on his body.

Erik had worked with Joe Exotic – real name, Joseph Maldonado-Passage – taking care of his animals for a long time, even testifying against his former boss, claiming he had witnessed Exotic ordering animals to be shot and killed at the zoo.

In January 2020, Joe Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in prison in the case where he was accused of twice hiring men to kill Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist who was trying to get his zoo closed down, accusing him of cruelty to the animals.

After being caught earlier this year in Oklahoma , and charged with drink-driving after causing an accident, Cowie pleaded guilty but then failed to appear for his court hearing, leading to an arrest warrant being issued by the court against him, as reported by thesun.co.uk

