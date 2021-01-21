Joe Exotic Claims He Was ‘Too Gay’ For Trump’s Pardon

TIGER King star Joe Exotic claims he was ‘too gay’ for Trump to pardon

Docuseries star Joe Exotic was left bitterly disappointed on Wednesday, January 20 when he didn’t make the list of pardons outgoing president Donald Trump issued before he left the White House. So certain was the Tiger King that Trump would release him that he had a limousine parked in front of the Fort Worth prison for the entire day. Rumour has it that The Tiger King had also lined up hairdressers and make-up artists to treat him to a pampering session upon his release.

“I was too innocent and too GAY to deserve a Pardon from Trump,” read a post on the “Tiger King” Twitter. “I only mattered to Don Jr. when he needed to make a comment about me to boost his social media post. Boy were we all stupid to believe he actually stood for Equal Justice? His corrupt friends all come first.”

The Oklahoma native, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January last year to 22 years in prison in connection with a 2017 murder-for-hire plot of his business enemy Carole Baskin; and numerous wildlife law violations in the deaths of five tigers and breaching the Endangered Species Act.

