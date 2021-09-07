A new pricing structure will be applied in Mijas Pueblo car park

The Virgen de la Peña Multi Storey car park
The Virgen de la Peña Multi Storey car park Credit: Facebook

A NEW pricing structure will be applied in Mijas Pueblo car park as the Virgen de la Peña Multi Storey becomes a little more expensive later this month and new rates are as follow;

1) Free parking for up to one hour

2) From one hour to eight hours charge will be €1

3) After eight hours the charge will be five cents per five minutes or fraction thereof up to a maximum of €9 for 24 hours.

4) For a second period of 24 hours a rate of five cents per five minutes or fraction thereof, will be applied up to a maximum of €10 for the following 24 hours.

5) If the ticket is lost, the amount due will be calculated by means of number plate registration which will identify length of stay but is yet to be installed.


6) Season tickets will cost €50 per month for the reserved spaces on the upper floors.

This relatively recently constructed car park just below the town hall which is open day and night has helped to relieve congestion in the Pueblo and has lifts (which generally work) and a number of disabled parking spaces.

