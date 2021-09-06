Union demands Moors and Christians festivities return in the Valencian Community.

The National Union of Festive Entities (UNDEF) has demanded that Moors and Christians festivities in the Valencian Community are allowed to resume after celebrations for Fallas were allowed to take place.

They have demanded the health authorities give them a “coherent” explanation surrounding why they allowed the Fallas event to go ahead but have banned other celebrations such as the Moors and Christians festivities.

The have said that as soon as the Fallas celebrations are over it is “imperatively necessary to talk now and without delay about the Moors and Christians festival”.

The union are expecting the health authorities to provide “a logical and coherent explanation of the differences between the Fallas events that took place and the Moors and Christians events that are not allowed”.

The organisation has questioned: “what difference is there between a Fallas parade and an entrance of Moors and Christians with all the measures of anticovid security; what difference is there between the offering to the Mare de Deu and the offering to the patron of each town?”

The union added that: “The fallas had to be burnt to renovate the monuments that had been stored in the attic of the Feria de Muestras for more than a year and a half, and to start the fallas industry up and running again. But what about the industry and craftsmanship of the Moors and Christians festival, whose machinery is rusty? Now it is time to grease the gears and get it up and running, without delay.”

