Hurricane Larry puts Spain on alert for DANAS, instability and low temperatures.

Hurricane Larry is expected to mainly hit the United States, Canada and the West Indies but the effects of Hurricane will also be felt across Europe according to experts. It is expected that Spain will begin to feel the effects from Sunday, and Spain will see lower temperatures, DANAS and instability.

The effects are not expected to be anything like the weather seen recently after Spain saw floods in many areas after the last DANA hit.

Hurricane Larry is expected to be a category three Hurricane that will turn into a tropical storm. It is expected that it will bring winds hitting up to 285 kilometres per hour. Luckily though the Hurricane itself is not set to land in Spain, but the country will still feel the knock-on effects.

As reported 20 minutes, “Although Larry will not directly affect Spain, the hurricane is intensifying and, next week, it will join the extra-tropicalised polar horro, which will transform it into a deep squall in the middle of the North Atlantic that will affect the Iberian Peninsula. From here on, the effects will depend on where this squall is located.”

It is expected that the weekend will begin with temperatures rising due to a tropical air mass, before a new DANA hits the west of the peninsula bringing with it rain and cloudiness.

In other Spanish news, Spanish scientists detect can 80% of Covid-19 cases through voice analysis. Research is being carried out using artificial intelligence and it can detect if a person is infected with the coronavirus, just by listening to their voice.

The research is being carried out by the artificial intelligence company Biometric Vox, in collaboration with the Cruces hospital and Domingo Pascual-Figal, head of Cardiology at Murcia’s Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital. Using this voice recognition technology, it is possible to detect with an 80 per cent success rate if a person has the coronavirus.

Thank you for reading.