Gordon Brown calls on G7 to share millions of unused coronavirus vaccines with the developing world.

Gordon Brown, the former Prime Minister has called on Boris Johnson to call an emergency summit of the G7. He believes that a summit should be called in order to agree on how to supply the developing world with coronavirus vaccines.

Speaking of the gap between the number of vaccines available in rich and poor countries, Mr Brown said that it is “a moral failure on the part of the whole of the world”.

Brown believes that the G7 failed at June’s Cornwall summit to deliver on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s pledge of vaccinating the world by the middle of next year.

Brown told Trevor Phillips on Sky News that: “Seventy per cent of the West has been vaccinated, only 2 per cent in Africa and in all the other low-income countries of the world – so 98 per cent are unprotected,”

“It’s bad for us, because the disease will come back to haunt us from Africa and hurt even the fully-vaccinated here with new variants.

“There are hundreds of millions of unused vaccines that are either stored or are on order for delivery to Europe and America, including the United Kingdom – 300 million by the end of this month, 500 million by the end of October, a billion by the end of December.

“These vaccines could save thousands of lives in Africa. No issue could save more lives than a policy decision by the richest countries that these surplus unused stockpiled stocks would actually go to the poorest of countries who desperately need them to protect even their nurses and their health workers, who remain unvaccinated against this disease.”

