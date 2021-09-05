UK to invest over £730 million in PEACE PLUS programme for Northern Ireland

UK to invest over £730 million in PEACE PLUS programme, that is hoped to bring reconciliation, peace and economic stability in Northern Ireland.

According to government, “The PEACE PLUS Programme is the successor to previous PEACE programmes which have funded targeted initiatives such as the Peace Bridge over the River Foyle and the regeneration of the Girdwood Barracks site in north Belfast as a shared safe community space where people from different backgrounds can meet, relax and learn from each other.”

Speaking of the programme, Brandon Lewis, Northern Ireland Secretary said: “Today’s announcement of more than £730 million to the PEACE PLUS programme is a concrete example of the UK Government’s commitment to helping Northern Ireland reach its full potential as a prosperous and stable part of the United Kingdom.

“As the majority investor in this programme we are determined that the PEACE PLUS projects and activities will promote stability and foster cohesion while also contributing to the economy; building prosperity and supporting the levelling up of Northern Ireland’s economy with the rest of the UK.

“The UK Government remains deeply committed to our obligations as set out in the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and the institutions it created. This is why we continue to support the work of the Special EU Programmes Body which oversees the PEACE PLUS programme.”

The funding for the programme will be provided between now and 2027.

