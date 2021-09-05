Firefighter needs oxygen after fighting blaze caused by arson in Spain

Firefighter needs oxygen after fighting blaze which was possibly caused by arson in Spain.

The firefighter got into trouble and needed oxygen after they had been fighting a fire which was possibly caused by arson at a house in Elda, in Spain.

The fire which is believed to have been started on purpose broke out at a house located on La Paz street in Elda. Inside the house three open oxygen bottles were discovered. It is possible that they had been placed in the house on purpose. Also the lock to the house had been changed too, which made accessing the property more difficult.

Firefighters rushed to the scene of the blaze as the Elda Fire Station were mobilised. The blaze was attended by a ladder vehicle, a heavy urban fire engine and a rural fire engine.

According to reports the firefighter got into trouble and needed oxygen after they tackled the blaze.

In other Spanish news, the search is on for a French woman missing on the Camino de Santiago. It is thought that the woman who is 46 years old disappeared in Guipuzcoa, while walking the Camino.

The Ertzaintza have called for people to cooperate and for possible witnesses to come forward in relation to the disappearance of Laetitia Regina.

According to the Basque Department of Security, Laetitia has straight blonde hair and is around 175 cm tall. She has a slim build and has brown eyes and white skin. It is also possible that she could have her hair tied back in a ponytail.

She was last seen in late August in the vicinity of Gernika and is believed to have been walking the Camino de Santiago when she disappeared. It is thought that she had been walking along the northern route, and she could now be anywhere along the path to Santiago.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.