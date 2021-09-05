Piers Morgan says Ronaldo ‘banned’ his mother from going to key games, as Ronaldo does not want to lose his mum.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to play for Manchester United in August after leaving Italy’s Juventus and is set to play in an eagerly anticipated game against Newcastle on September 11.

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan spoke out over his friendship with Ronaldo and shared a few intimate details. “He believes he’s the best to ever play the game. And I agree with him,” said Piers.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The pair had met up while Ronaldo was playing for Juventus still, in an Italian restaurant. Piers commented in his Daily Mail column that he had questioned Ronaldo over who is the greatest footballer that he has ever played against.

Ronaldo believes that the best player he has ever played against is Lionel Messi and said: “For sure. He is the best I’ve played against,”

“But Piers, you are asking me the wrong question. You should just ask me who is the greatest player…”

Speaking to Piers over dinner Ronaldo said: “If you don’t think you are the best,”

“if you don’t believe you are No 1 in your job, then you’re not thinking properly”.

Ronaldo also commented on how having a family life can be difficult when there is no privacy. He said: “You have a girlfriend, you have kids, you want some privacy and there’s no privacy any more. My privacy has gone.”

Previously Ronaldo told Piers how his mother had fainted at his games as she gets so nervous, and how he has now banned her from attending.

“She’s not allowed now to watch big games,” said Ronaldo.

“I say, ‘Listen, I don’t have a father any more. I don’t want to lose my mum, too, so you’re not going to watch quarter finals, semi-finals, or finals’.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.