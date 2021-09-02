Dad denies abducting Gracie-May from UK after ‘taking her to Spain’

Dad denies abducting two-year-old Gracie-May from UK after ‘taking her to Spain’.

Dad Lee Rogers, aged 39, was the subject of a police hunt after Gracie-May Rogers was allegedly taken to Spain from the UK without consent.

The youngster was seen pictured on CCTV at Glasgow airport she headed for Spain’s Alicante with her mum and dad. Six days after the young girl was reported missing, she was found to be safe and well, when her mum returned to the UK with her.

Today, Thursday, September 2, Rogers appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court. He has denied having abducted Gracie-May and leaving the country with her. In July this year a non-molestation order was made against him, and he breached this order as he was in the company of Gracie-May’s mum Kelly Gibson.

Rogers commented that: “I was going to Alicante in any case and mother and daughter came along.

“It was not an abduction. That was never intended we were always going to come back to the UK.”

The court heard how Gracie-May had been staying at a woman’s refuge in Lancaster with her mum, and this is where she disappeared from with Rogers and her mum.

The court also heard how Gibson did not have a return ticket from Spain and did not take any luggage to Alicante, apart from Gracie-May’s pram.

Rogers has been bailed with various conditions put in place including that he surrender his passport, has a curfew from 9 PM to 5 AM and that his father hands over a £30,000 surety.

He is due to appear at Preston Crown Court in early October.

