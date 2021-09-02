New technology for Correos will help rural areas in Spain. Across Spain Correos will be putting into operation around 22,000 new portable mobility devices (PDAs). These new devices will even allow payment in rural areas to make life easier for everyone.

Not only will the new PDAs be used in the parcel sorting centres, they will also be used to extend services to rural areas which means that life will be made easier for people across Spain.

The PDAs are said to come with a pioneering technological improvement that will mean a world of difference to rural posties and their customers. Customers will be able to pay for services using a bank card via the portable device.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Across Andalucia Correos distributed over 3000 new devices to its staff. Over 300 have been delivered across Almeria, nearly 500 in Cadiz, and nearly 800 in Seville. Across Spain it comes to a total of 21,979 new devices. The new devices will greatly improve the service that is offered by Correos.

The new PDAs are from Honeywell and are said to be 35 per cent faster than the current ones. Memory has also been boosted from the current 1 gigabyte up to 6 gigabytes which means that Correos will be able to develop better applications. The larger screen size will also make it more usable for everyone.

As reported by La opinion the Malaga, “The NFC reader fitted to these new terminals allows any contactless card, smartphone or even any smart watch to be read. For payments of more than 50 euros where the card PIN is required, the user can enter it directly into the postman’s PDA without the need for a validation SMS or any other alternative mechanism, as the procedure is completely secure.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.