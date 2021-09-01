Torrential rains leave drivers trapped and homes flooded in Spain’s Tarragona.

Torrential rains caused by the DANA have left residents in Tarragona’s Alcanar trapped in vehicles and with flooded houses and business premises. Shocking scenes of the flooding have been seen across social media and have been posted by the fire brigade too.

The worst part of the storm is thought to have hit today, September 1, at around midday in Tarragona, and the town worst hit was Alcanar. Many drivers found routes closed to traffic after driving became impossible. Both the AP-7 and the N-238 (at the height of Vinaroz in Castellon) had to be closed to traffic.

A total of 162 litres per square metre were shockingly recorded in Alcanar, this is beyond what can be considered torrential. At the peak of the storm at around 12.30pm and in the space of only a few minutes, around 32 litres per square metre were recorded.

An emergency situation has been activated in the province of Castellon due to the intensity of the storm. The torrential rains have caused flooding leaving premises filled with mud.

The Catalan Fire Brigade have been working hard to help people and in the space of only an hour they received over 120 calls due to flooding. Sadly, 96 of these calls came from the town of Alcanar. A helicopter even had to be called in to rescue people from a flooded campsite too.

The fire service has reported having received numerous calls from both drivers who have become trapped and from people who are struggling with flooded premises.

🔴 Alerta#bomberscat continuem treballant al #BaixEbre i #Montsià, en especial a la zona d'Alcanar afectada per importants inundacions que afecten de forma general carrers i baixos.

Eviteu la mobilitat a la zona.#Alerta #INUNCAT #ProteccioCivil pic.twitter.com/kyYWMnWUbj — Bombers (@bomberscat) September 1, 2021



