Positive Covid test strips found dumped outside Reading Festival site. Over the bank holiday weekend around 90,000 people headed the Reading Festival.

Anyone heading to the Reading Festival needed to be either fully vaccinated or be able to provide a negative test on entry, and then carry out retests every 72 hours.

It is feared that many festivalgoers had not been double jabbed and according to reports positive tests were found dumped near the festival site. It is not certain whether these were from the general public or from people attending the festival. Photos shared on social media, would suggest that festivalgoers were testing positive and then discarding their positive tests.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



One festivalgoer took to social media and advised others to get a PCR test if they attended the festival. They said: ‘Sore throat last day of Reading, thought due to camping rough, drinking etc.

‘Three negative lateral flows but still went for a PCR to be sure, bloody positive.

‘Highly recommend getting a PCR test done if you went to a festival even if you have no symptoms/negative lateral flows.’

Ben attended the Reading Festival and said: ‘I’m not too fussed about getting it, but I don’t think my family would be too pleased about having to isolate.

‘I think it’s bad about the positive tests lying around but it’s to be expected really. If I tested positive I wouldn’t go home as we’ve spent so much money to get here.’

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





