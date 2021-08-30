Millions dedicated to families with minors at risk of exclusion in Andalucia

Millions dedicated to families with minors at risk of exclusion in Spain’s Andalucia. Over 3.5 million euros has been allocated by the Ministry of Equality, Social Policies and Conciliation of the Andalusian Regional Government.

The Regional Minister for Equality, Social Policies and Work-Life Balance, Rocio Ruiz, has explained that the money will be managed by social services in the communities, “which constitute the first level of action and attention to citizens in order to achieve better living conditions for the population”.

The money has been allocated to municipalities where there are over 20,000 inhabitants. The money will finance the Family Economic Aid for 2021, according to the Order of the Ministry of Equality, Social Policies and Conciliation published in the Official Gazette of the Andalusian Regional Government (BOJA).

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The programme hopes that the aid will allow children to remain in their own environments when families are at risk of social exclusion, according to the Junta de Andalucia.

In total the aid will be given to 92 local entities in Andalucia and the Regional Ministry hopes that the money will help 18,000 families and 33,000 children.

As reported La Noncion, “According to the data of the administration and by province, Almeria will receive 295,375 euros, Cadiz 560,140 euros, Cordoba 326,679 euros, Granada 379,111 euros, Huelva 218,780 euros, Jaen 251,998 euros, Malaga 692,784 euros and Seville 845,131 euros.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





