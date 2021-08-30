Alicante renews “municipal digital brain”. Alicante council are spending around 700,000 euros in a bid to update their computer systems and provide better access for everyone.

The city council of Alicante have started the process which will see the central computer systems of the Alicante City Council renewed. This will include the ‘digital brain’ in the Municipal Data Centre. A main aim of the improvements is to provide a better response to citizens who carry out procedures online with the City Council.

The councillor for Innovation and New Technologies, Antonio Peral, has highlighted how important this work is. Peral said that: “all this equipment that we are now going to contract will provide us with much more storage capacity and a response capacity with much faster processors than the ones we had. And it will also meet the standards of the National Security Scheme to make our computer network much more secure, with this new, much more up-to-date and sophisticated equipment.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“In short, what we are going to achieve with this IT renovation, with an investment of over 700,000 euros, is that our Town Hall has the best possible systems, and that citizens perceive this as an important improvement in municipal services and an advantage for accessing all the information more quickly”.

The work being carried out will mean that the systems are more secure and have better performance too. According to the town hall “an investment of more than 700,000 euros will be made in high-performance storage systems and database servers, cybersecurity systems and the purchase of software licences.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





