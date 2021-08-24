Juanma Moreno shows his support for the use of Andalucian military bases

JUANMA MORENO, the President of the Junta de Andalucia has tweeted his support for the use of two Andalucian military bases to house Afghan refugees
Juanma Moreno, the president of the Junta de Andalucia, took to his Twitter account this Monday, August 23, to acknowledge the relation between Spain and the United States, that has been formed by an agreement for the use of the American bases of Moron de la Frontera in Sevilla province, and Rota in Cadiz province, for the arrival of the Afghan population that wants to leave the country.
Mr Moreno said of the collaboration, “the bases of Rota and Moron can be essential in this shared objective, and contribute to saving lives”, while adding, “It will be a source of pride”, with both military bases being located in the region of Andalucia.
This tweet was the first reaction of the regional administration after the telephone conversation between the President of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, and the President of the United States, Joe Biden, last Saturday, August 21, where they agreed that Afghan collaborators from the trouble-torn country could pass in transit through Spanish soil before travelling on to other countries.
“Hopefully someday the Afghans fleeing the horror can return to their country and regain their freedoms”, concluded the president of the Board, in his public statement on the arrival of Afghan refugees to the Andalucian bases of Moron and Rota, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.
