Juanma Moreno shows his support for the use of Andalucian military bases

JUANMA MORENO, the President of the Junta de Andalucia has tweeted his support for the use of two Andalucian military bases to house Afghan refugees



Juanma Moreno, the president of the Junta de Andalucia, took to his Twitter account this Monday, August 23, to acknowledge the relation between Spain and the United States, that has been formed by an agreement for the use of the American bases of Moron de la Frontera in Sevilla province, and Rota in Cadiz province , for the arrival of the Afghan population that wants to leave the country.

Mr Moreno said of the collaboration, “the bases of Rota and Moron can be essential in this shared objective, and contribute to saving lives”, while adding, “It will be a source of pride”, with both military bases being located in the region of Andalucia.

