Biden and Sanchez agree to use Spain’s Rota and Moron military bases to host Afghans

The first official telephone communication between Joe Biden, the President of the United States, and Pedro Sanchez, the President of the Spanish Government, to analyse and discuss the situation in Afghanistan took place on the evening of Saturday, August 21, after the American leader had already spoken with more than 30 world heads of state and government.

During the call, it is reported that both leaders have agreed to use the two Spanish military bases of Moron in Sevilla province, and Rota in Cadiz, to temporarily host Afghan collaborators of the United States, arriving from Kabul, who are in transit to other countries.

It was a call that apparently lasted around 25 minutes and in which both leaders shared their concern about the current situation in the Asian country, and agreed on “the need for the international community to act in a coordinated and supportive manner, especially to facilitate evacuation and repatriation operations”.

The President of the Government reportedly informed Joe Biden that Spain will continue to work “closely” with its international allies in the evacuation of the most “vulnerable” Afghans, and spoke of the mechanism that the country has put into place, in order to be able to act as a hub for the European Union’s External Action Service.

Moncloa sources explained that both leaders have the desire to continue cooperating closely, assuring, “Sanchez and Biden have reaffirmed their willingness to continue cooperating closely, in order to continue facilitating evacuation operations from Afghanistan”.

For the Executive, this call is proof of the excellent collaboration between both nations, after another Spanish aircraft landed this Saturday, August 21, at the Torrejon airbase in Madrid, carrying 64 Afghan evacuees who had been collaborating with the United States, as reported by larazon.es.

Acabo de mantener una fructífera conversación con el presidente Joe Biden, @POTUS, en la que hemos abordado varios temas de interés común, en especial, la situación en Afganistán y la colaboración entre ambos gobiernos en la evacuación de ciudadanos y ciudadanas desde ese país. pic.twitter.com/wZ3ChcJzK0 — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) August 21, 2021



