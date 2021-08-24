Almeria police foresee ‘imminent arrests’ over death of a man in Retamar

Police in Almeria have confirmed that they have identified the perpetrators of an incident in Retamar which resulted in the death of one man, and that arrests are “imminent”



The National Police has confirmed that they have identified the alleged perpetrators of an attack that resulted in the death of a 40-year-old man on the A-7 highway as it passes through the center of Retamar, in Almeria province, for which it says the force expects “imminent arrests” to be made.

Police sources have indicated to Europa Press that the Homicide group is already in the process of working towards arresting the alleged perpetrators of the incident that took place at around 8am last Saturday, August 21, when a car stopped at Km466 of the A-7 motorway, where a man was forcibly removed from the vehicle, and severely beaten.

The victim, who was transferred to the intensive care unit of Torrecardenas University Hospital because of the serious injuries caused by the punches and kicks he received – especially to the head, but died later in the afternoon. Given the differing versions of events offered by witnesses who alerted the 112 emergency service Andalucia, the investigating officers are working to determine if the man was dragged out of the car, or, on the contrary, thrown from the vehicle while it was in motion. Through their investigative means, the Police have been able to identify the vehicle, and the alleged perpetrator of the incident, who, according to some local media, is a relative of the victim, although this is a detail that apparently has yet to be ratified by the officers, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

