Tragically a man was left to die after being beaten and thrown from a car in Spain’s Almeria.

Shockingly a 40-year-old man has died at Almeria’s University Hospital of Torrecardenas, after having been both beaten and thrown from a car near Almeria’s Retamar on the A-7 motorway.

Emergency services 112 Andalucia received a call at around 8 AM on Saturday morning, August 21. The call came from drivers who said that there was an injured man on the motorway and that he been thrown from a car. They also said that man had been beaten too.

The callers reported that the man had been thrown out of a car at kilometre 464 of the Autovia del Mediterraneo heading towards Malaga and that the man who had beaten him was the same person who had thrown him from the car.

According to 20 minutes “The National Police, Local Police, Guardia Civil and the health services were called to the scene of the incident where they were able to verify the serious state of health of the man, who was directly transferred to Torrecardenas where he died as a result of the injuries caused.”

As reported by La Voz, police sources confirmed to them that an investigation has been started by the National Police to determine exactly what happened. What is known at the moment is that the man who was thrown from the car is a relative of his assailant, and is in fact his brother-in-law.

