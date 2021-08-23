Madrid appeals to blood donors as reserves fall to 18 per cent lower than what is needed to maintain healthcare activity.

The community of Madrid have called on blood donors as the summer period has yet again hit reserves hard. Reserves have fallen to 18 per cent below what is needed which means that the situation in hospitals could become complicated. The Spanish region only has 4,100 bags of blood at the moment, when they really need to have at least 5000 bags available to those who need it.

The health system in Madrid are looking for around 900 donations to enable them to maintain healthcare activity. The Regional Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero set out to encourage the public to donate blood and on Monday, August 23, he headed to the Transfusion Centre of the Community of Madrid. There he gave blood in order to encourage others to join in.

Escudero said: “August is always a month in which it is traditionally more difficult to maintain the levels we usually have,” he also commented that that the goal is 5000 bags.

“I ask for the effort and generosity that the people of Madrid always show,” he added.

It is important to maintain blood reserves and every single donation can benefit up to three patients in the area. According to the Regional Ministry of Health blood donation is perfectly safe and is not a cause for concern regarding the coronavirus.

As reported 20 minutes “The people of Madrid who wish to donate can do so in the authorised hospitals; in the mobile units of the Community of Madrid and the Red Cross; in the Transfusion Centre; and in the Red Cross donation room, at Calle Juan Montalvo, 3.”

