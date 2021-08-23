Prince Harry set to ‘drop nuclear bomb’ on relationship with the Royal Family, according to Royal expert.

Harry’s memoir is set to be released by Penguin Random House in 2022 and is expected to offer readers an “intimate and heartfelt recollection” on the life of the Duke of Sussex. But, according to a Royal commentator the memoir will “drop a nuclear bomb” on what is left of his relationship with the Royal family.

According to reports Prince Harry has nearly completed the final draft of the memoir and has worked with Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer. Moehringer is a ghost writer and has worked with Andre Agassi previously.

Controversy has surrounded the split of Prince Harry and wife Meghan from the Royal family, with the infamous Oprah Winfrey interview having caused uproar.

Ann Gripper has spoken out on the Pod save the Queen, podcast which also features Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers. Gripper said: “I remember one of our listeners saying the Oprah interview blew up the bridges.

“Given how hard he has been in what he has said since you can’t imagine him rowing back very far.

“You think [the memoir] will be more detailed, or expanding on [the Oprah interview], or justification on why he felt that way.

“So having burned bridges with the Oprah interview, this is going to drop a nuclear bomb on the remains.

“Maybe he doesn’t want to rebuild the relationship with his family.

“But on Oprah, it sounded like he did want to take some space, take some time, work out where he was and [eventually] rejoin that relationship.”

