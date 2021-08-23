Katie Price shocks herself in Celebrity MasterChef

Katie Price shocks herself with culinary skills in Celebrity MasterChef.

The former glamour model has vowed to cook more in the future after managing to impress judge John Torode. Initially Katie looked horrified as she was given a crab which she had to make a dish out of. She quickly complained of having to cook for real and said: “The trouble with this show is you’re not allowed to use tinned stuff.”

The crab had an “autopsy” according to Katie after she managed to bash it with a mallet. In the end her crab noodles with garlic and chilli left Torode impressed though.

Katie is fighting it out against ex footballer Dion Dublin, presenter Joe Swash, actor Melissa Johns and furniture expert Will Kirk.

Joe has admitted that his cooking skills are not up to much and said: “I give my kids enough nourishment to keep them alive. But they love going for dinner at other people’s houses.”

Katie’s second round was a bit of a nightmare as she had issues cooking her dumplings. “They are so shocking I’m not going to put them on the plate,” commented Katie.

“It’s not like I didn’t put the effort in, I really did put in the effort, right til the last minute.”

For the third round dinner party dish, Katie served up toad in the hole. “It’s messy – story of my life” joked Katie.

“I know it’s a competition but I’ve actually enjoyed it,”

“I would cook more if I knew what I was doing.”

Katie was pleased with her cooking efforts and added: “I am pleased, considering everyone takes the mickey out of me saying ‘ah, she can’t cook’ – it obviously shows I can, a little bit.”

