Brits set to sizzle in soaring 27C heatwave after weeks of torrential rain in the UK.

According to forecasters, Brits are set to bake in a sweltering 27-degree heatwave. This will be welcome news to many who have spent the last few weeks fighting against rain during August.

Met office forecasters have predicted that from today the weather will improve and said: “From Monday will be mainly fine and dry, with rather warm temperatures in the west initially and more widely later in the last week of August and into September.

“There will be increasing amounts of sunshine, with high pressure -likely to dominate, with settled conditions.”

Many Brits have been hit with relentless downpours recently and August has not been very summary with relatively chilly temperatures. September is expected to be much better though and a heatwave has been predicted with a sweltering 27 degrees expected.

Brits can expect the heat to head in from Spain and the Azores and according to NetWeather temperatures will peak in early September.

Brian Gaze, The Weather Outlook forecaster said: “It’s a major change after wet weather. There should be a good deal of sunshine.”

Weathertrending’s John Hammond agreed that good weather is on its way and said: “It will be late summer at its best, with a sunnier finale to a dull August

“The mid-20s is possible by midweek, with the fine weather holding on for the bank holiday weekend and for a few more days into September for most.”

