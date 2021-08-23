Katie Price rushed to hospital after an alleged attack at home

Katie Price has been rushed to hospital after an alleged attack at home. Katie sustained facial injuries in what is said to be a ‘serious’ attack.

In the early hours of Monday morning, August 23, Katie was rushed to hospital after allegedly being attacked and having sustained an eye injury. Police were called to a property in Essex. Both police and paramedics attended the scene of the incident.

According to the Mail Online, Essex police confirmed that a 32-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in custody. The man was arrested on suspicion of assault.

‘We were called by colleagues in the ambulance service to reports of an assault in Little Canfield, shortly after 1.30am this morning, Monday 23 August,” said Essex police.

‘We arrived and found a woman had sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment.

‘A 32-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody.’

Essex police have also confirmed that an investigation is underway. ‘Our investigations are continuing at the scene today,’ said Essex police.

Speaking to the Mail Online a source close to the former glamour model said: ‘Katie is ok, but it’s quite a serious altercation that’s happened. She is currently working with the police.’

‘Katie is, understandably, utterly devastated,’ said a source speaking to the Sun.

