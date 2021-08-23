BREAKING NEWS: US and German forces engage in gunfight with ‘unknown assailants’ at Kabul airport

US and German forces have engaged in a gunfight with ‘unknown assailants’ at Kabul airport.

At least one member of the Afghan security forces guarding Kabul’s airport has been killed after a firefight broke out with as yet unknown assailants near the air hub, the German military has revealed.

One Afghan security force member was killed and three others were wounded, the Bundeswehr posted in a tweet today, Monday, August 23. According to the Bundeswehr, no German soldiers were harmed in the skirmish. -- ADVERTISEMENT --

Related: Afghanistan evacuation chaos leaves 20 dead at Kabul airport Seven more Afghan civilians have been killed around Kabul international airport over the weekend, bringing the total to twenty over the week, as western forces are still struggling to evacuate people from the country.

The United States Department of Defense has ordered national airlines Delta, United, American and three other commercial airlines to provide 18 aircraft to help transport Afghan evacuees to Europe and the United States, according to ‘The New York Times ‘. Although some airlines had already volunteered to help, the agglomeration of candidates to leave the country and the deepening crisis led the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin III, to initially activate what is known as the Civil Reserve Air Fleet. to secure 18 aircraft for flights from airbases in the region, as a previous step to this decision.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





